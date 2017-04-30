Taylor Morrison Home Corp (TMHC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $933.8 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NASDAQ:TMHC) will announce sales of $933.8 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Taylor Morrison Home Corp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $897.82 million and the highest is $960.23 million. Taylor Morrison Home Corp posted sales of $854.32 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Corp will report full year sales of $933.8 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.72 billion to $3.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.24 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $4 billion to $4.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Taylor Morrison Home Corp.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NASDAQ:TMHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $769.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.08 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TMHC. FBR & Co upped their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “mkt perform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays PLC reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.78.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NASDAQ:TMHC) traded up 0.35% on Thursday, reaching $23.10. 1,114,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.56 and a 200-day moving average of $19.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $890.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21. Taylor Morrison Home Corp has a 12 month low of $13.31 and a 12 month high of $23.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Turner Investments LLC bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,826,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $604,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home Corp during the third quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Finally, TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home Corp during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,395,000.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is a homebuilder, which designs, builds and sells single-family detached and attached homes. The Company is also a land developer, with a portfolio of lifestyle and master-planned communities. Its segments include East, which includes Atlanta, Charlotte, North Florida, Raleigh, Southwest Florida and Tampa; Central, which includes Austin, Dallas, and Houston (each of the Dallas and Houston markets include both a Taylor Morrison division and a Darling Homes division); West, which includes Bay Area, Chicago, Denver, Phoenix, Sacramento and Southern California, and Mortgage Operations, which includes Taylor Morrison Home Funding, LLC (TMHF) and Inspired Title Services, LLC (Inspired Title).

