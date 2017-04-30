Tate & Lyle PLC (TATE) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reiterated their buy rating on shares of Tate & Lyle PLC (LON:TATE) in a report published on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank AG currently has a GBX 875 ($11.19) price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 810 ($10.36) price target on shares of Tate & Lyle PLC in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 775 ($9.91) price target on shares of Tate & Lyle PLC and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Numis Securities Ltd lowered shares of Tate & Lyle PLC to a hold rating and set a GBX 849 ($10.85) price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Tate & Lyle PLC from GBX 710 ($9.08) to GBX 730 ($9.33) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Tate & Lyle PLC in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 775.33 ($9.91).

Shares of Tate & Lyle PLC (LON:TATE) traded down 0.656599% during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 760.029724. 1,759,000 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 3.53 billion. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 770.19 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 727.97. Tate & Lyle PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 587.50 and a 12-month high of GBX 850.00.

In other news, insider Gerry M. Murphy purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 717 ($9.17) per share, with a total value of £71,700 ($91,664.54).

About Tate & Lyle PLC

Tate & Lyle PLC is a provider of ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage and other industries. The Company’s segments include Speciality Food Ingredients and Bulk Ingredients. The Speciality Food Ingredients segment’s product categories include dairy, beverage, bakery and convenience. The Bulk Ingredients segment’s product lines include bulk sweeteners for food and beverage customers, and industrial starches for paper and construction industries.

