Target (TGT) Earns Coverage Optimism Score of -0.01

Media coverage about Target (NYSE:TGT) has been trending somewhat negative on Sunday, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. The research firm, a service of Accern, scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Target earned a media sentiment score of -0.01 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media coverage about the retailer an impact score of 76 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Target (NYSE:TGT) traded down 0.43% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.85. 8,427,968 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.25 and a 200-day moving average of $65.49. Target has a 12-month low of $52.72 and a 12-month high of $80.51. Target also was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 1,904 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 217% compared to the average volume of 600 put options.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.06. The firm earned $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 25.18%. Target’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Target will post $4.00 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. Target’s payout ratio is 42.93%.

TGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen and Company restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group AG restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Instinet reduced their price objective on Target to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market weight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of Target in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. Finally, Buckingham Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Target currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

In related news, Director Donald R. Knauss purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.86 per share, for a total transaction of $548,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,431 shares in the company, valued at $901,404.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cathy R. Smith purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.95 per share, with a total value of $294,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,750. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation offers everyday essentials and merchandise to its customers. The Company sells a range of general merchandise and food through its store and digital channels. The Company’s general merchandise stores offer an edited food assortment, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy and frozen items.

