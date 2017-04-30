Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Targa Resources Corp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is $0.13. Targa Resources Corp posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 111.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.50). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Targa Resources Corp.

TRGP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Targa Resources Corp in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Targa Resources Corp from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded Targa Resources Corp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group AG upped their price objective on Targa Resources Corp from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Targa Resources Corp in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.38.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Mcparland sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $576,672.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,581 shares in the company, valued at $9,285,680.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Mcparland sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $631,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 154,581 shares in the company, valued at $9,041,442.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,200 shares of company stock worth $6,276,192. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRGP. Stonepeak GP Investors Manager LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp during the fourth quarter valued at $428,014,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp by 6.7% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 6,643,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,231,000 after buying an additional 415,050 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 4,145,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,562,000 after buying an additional 122,021 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,162,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,320,000 after buying an additional 1,043,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp by 34.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,278,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,897,000 after buying an additional 581,292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) traded down 0.75% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,350,441 shares. Targa Resources Corp has a 52-week low of $30.76 and a 52-week high of $61.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.55 and its 200 day moving average is $54.37. The company’s market cap is $11.33 billion.

About Targa Resources Corp

Targa Resources Corp. is a midstream energy company in North America. It provides midstream services. Its segments include Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing (Downstream Business). It is engaged in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting and selling natural gas liquids (NGLs) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing and terminalling crude oil, and storing, terminalling and selling refined petroleum products.

