Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp (TRX) Short Interest Update

Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp (NYSE:TRX) (NYSEMKT:TRX) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,548,818 shares, an increase of 1.6% from the March 31st total of 3,494,610 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,564 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 23.1 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp (NYSE:TRX) traded up 2.06% during trading on Friday, hitting $0.51. 101,184 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s market cap is $60.08 million. Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average is $0.53.

About Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp

Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corporation is an exploration-stage company and its mining properties are located outside the United States. The Company is a mineral resource company, which engages in the acquisition of interests in and the exploration of natural resource properties in the future and the possible development of those properties.

