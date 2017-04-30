T2 Biosystems Inc (TTOO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:TTOO) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd.

T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:TTOO) opened at 4.81 on Friday. T2 Biosystems Inc has a 52-week low of $4.73 and a 52-week high of $9.61. The company’s market cap is $147.07 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.35 and a 200 day moving average of $5.72.

In related news, Director David B. Elsbree purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $59,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 43.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in T2 Biosystems stock. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:TTOO) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,113 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of T2 Biosystems worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 68.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TTOO. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $7.00 price target on shares of T2 Biosystems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of T2 Biosystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of T2 Biosystems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity set a $9.00 price objective on shares of T2 Biosystems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, WBB Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.89.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company engaged in developing a technology platform offering an alternative to diagnostic methodologies. The Company’s T2 Magnetic Resonance platform (T2MR) enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers and other abnormalities in a range of unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum and urine, and can detect cellular targets at limits of detection as one colony forming unit per milliliter (CFU/mL).

