Synthetic Biologics (SYN) Given Coverage Optimism Score of 0.01

News stories about Synthetic Biologics (NYSEMKT:SYN) have been trending somewhat positive this week, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. AlphaOne, a unit of Accern, ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Synthetic Biologics earned a coverage optimism score of 0.01 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 100 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted AlphaOne Sentiment’s analysis:

Several research firms recently commented on SYN. FBR & Co lifted their price objective on Synthetic Biologics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Synthetic Biologics in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synthetic Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Synthetic Biologics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.56.

Shares of Synthetic Biologics (NYSEMKT:SYN) opened at 0.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.89. The company’s market capitalization is $67.00 million. Synthetic Biologics has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $2.40.

Synthetic Biologics (NYSEMKT:SYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. Analysts expect that Synthetic Biologics will post ($0.34) EPS for the current year.

About Synthetic Biologics

Synthetic Biologics, Inc is a clinical-stage company. The Company is engaged in developing therapeutics to protect the gut microbiome while targeting pathogen-specific diseases. The Company’s lead product candidates in Phase II development are SYN-010, which is intended to reduce the impact of methane-producing organisms in the gut microbiome to treat an underlying cause of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C), and SYN-004, which is designed to protect the gut microbiome (gastrointestinal (GI) microflora) from the effects of certain commonly used intravenous (IV) antibiotics for the prevention of C.

