Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,544,272 shares, a decline of 1.7% from the March 15th total of 2,588,570 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,136,860 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) opened at 73.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79 and a beta of 0.87. Synopsys has a one year low of $46.68 and a one year high of $74.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.58.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. Synopsys had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $652.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Synopsys will post $3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Trac Pham sold 39,899 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total transaction of $2,842,404.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,135.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Walske sold 9,074 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $644,435.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,723 shares of company stock valued at $8,464,293 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Oak Associates Ltd. OH raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 24.3% in the third quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 108,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after buying an additional 21,200 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter valued at $1,036,000. Cantab Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Cantab Capital Partners LLP now owns 18,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at $11,401,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 237,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,991,000 after buying an additional 4,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.25.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides software, intellectual property (IP) and services. The Company supplies the electronic design automation (EDA) software that engineers use to design and test integrated circuits, also known as chips. It also offers IP products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs rather than designing those circuits themselves.

