Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc (SGYP) Short Interest Up 32.3% in March

Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SGYP) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,126,396 shares, a growth of 32.3% from the March 15th total of 46,975,492 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,193,411 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days. Approximately 28.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc cut shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Rodman & Renshaw restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $10.00 target price on shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals by 29.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 18,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 19,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals by 48.0% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 7,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals by 27.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SGYP) opened at 4.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.56 and its 200 day moving average is $5.34. Synergy Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.62 and a one year high of $7.15. The company’s market capitalization is $919.23 million.

Synergy Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SGYP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.11. Equities research analysts predict that Synergy Pharmaceuticals will post ($0.73) earnings per share for the current year.

About Synergy Pharmaceuticals

Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) therapies. The Company’s product candidates include TRULANCE (plecanatide) and dolcanatide. The Company is engaged in the discovery, research and development efforts around analogs of uroguanylin for the treatment of GI diseases and disorders.

