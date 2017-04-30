Synaptics, Incorporated (SYNA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Rosenblatt Securities

Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Rosenblatt Securities in a report issued on Saturday. They presently have a $70.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, down from their prior target price of $90.00. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SYNA. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Synaptics, from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics, in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synaptics, from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cann restated an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics, in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics, in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Synaptics, presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.49.

Synaptics, (NASDAQ:SYNA) traded up 3.59% during trading on Friday, hitting $54.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,212,803 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.80. Synaptics, has a 12 month low of $47.00 and a 12 month high of $71.19. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 50.43 and a beta of 1.24.

Synaptics, (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $442.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.19 million. Synaptics, had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Synaptics, will post $4.90 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Synaptics, Incorporated (SYNA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Rosenblatt Securities” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/synaptics-incorporated-syna-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-rosenblatt-securities.html.

In other news, insider Rick Bergman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $562,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,488 shares in the company, valued at $5,934,754.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Wajid Ali sold 477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total transaction of $27,169.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,033.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Synaptics, by 665.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 195,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,429,000 after buying an additional 169,622 shares in the last quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P raised its stake in shares of Synaptics, by 132.1% in the third quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 242,067 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,180,000 after buying an additional 137,775 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Synaptics, by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 880,112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,157,000 after buying an additional 73,041 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of Synaptics, by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 56,829 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,045,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Synaptics, by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,930 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics, Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated is engaged in the development, marketing and sale of intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products. The Company is a developer and supplier of custom-designed human interface product solutions that enable people to interact with a range of mobile computing, communications, entertainment and other electronic devices.

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.