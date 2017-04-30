Synaptics, Incorporated (SYNA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Rosenblatt Securities

Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Rosenblatt Securities in a report issued on Saturday. They presently have a $70.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, down from their prior target price of $90.00. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.81% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SYNA. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Synaptics, from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics, in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synaptics, from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cann restated an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics, in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics, in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Synaptics, presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.49.
Synaptics, (NASDAQ:SYNA) traded up 3.59% during trading on Friday, hitting $54.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,212,803 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.80. Synaptics, has a 12 month low of $47.00 and a 12 month high of $71.19. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 50.43 and a beta of 1.24.
Synaptics, (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $442.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.19 million. Synaptics, had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Synaptics, will post $4.90 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, insider Rick Bergman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $562,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,488 shares in the company, valued at $5,934,754.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Wajid Ali sold 477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total transaction of $27,169.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,033.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Synaptics, by 665.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 195,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,429,000 after buying an additional 169,622 shares in the last quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P raised its stake in shares of Synaptics, by 132.1% in the third quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 242,067 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,180,000 after buying an additional 137,775 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Synaptics, by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 880,112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,157,000 after buying an additional 73,041 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of Synaptics, by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 56,829 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,045,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Synaptics, by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,930 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.
Synaptics, Company Profile
Synaptics Incorporated is engaged in the development, marketing and sale of intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products. The Company is a developer and supplier of custom-designed human interface product solutions that enable people to interact with a range of mobile computing, communications, entertainment and other electronic devices.
