Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks upped their Q3 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Macerich in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks Investment Research reports. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Kim now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.01. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Macerich’s Q4 2017 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $219.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.65 million. Macerich had a net margin of 49.65% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Macerich Co to Post Q3 2017 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (MAC)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/suntrust-banks-comments-on-macerich-cos-q3-2017-earnings-mac-updated.html.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MAC. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Macerich in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Macerich and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Macerich from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays PLC lowered their price objective on shares of Macerich from $83.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.07.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) opened at 62.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.26 and a 200-day moving average of $68.37. Macerich has a 12-month low of $61.98 and a 12-month high of $94.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Macerich during the fourth quarter valued at $106,881,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Macerich by 247.1% in the third quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 522,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,225,000 after buying an additional 371,708 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Macerich by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 631,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,708,000 after buying an additional 334,500 shares in the last quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Macerich during the fourth quarter valued at $22,952,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Macerich by 352.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 374,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,117,000 after buying an additional 291,800 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.04%.

About Macerich

The Macerich Company is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is involved in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community/power shopping centers located throughout the United States. The Company owns ownership interests in, The Macerich Partnership, L.P.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Macerich (MAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.