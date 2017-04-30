SunTrust Banks Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Wyndham Worldwide Co. (WYN)

Wyndham Worldwide Co. (NYSE:WYN) – SunTrust Banks lowered their Q2 2017 earnings estimates for Wyndham Worldwide in a report issued on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks analyst P. Scholes now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.51. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Wyndham Worldwide’s Q3 2017 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $6.55 EPS.

Wyndham Worldwide (NYSE:WYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Wyndham Worldwide had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS.

WYN has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 price objective (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Wyndham Worldwide in a report on Monday, April 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Worldwide in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wyndham Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Wyndham Worldwide from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Wyndham Worldwide in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.13.

Wyndham Worldwide (NYSE:WYN) opened at 95.31 on Friday. Wyndham Worldwide has a one year low of $62.60 and a one year high of $102.44. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.36.

In related news, EVP Thomas F. Anderson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total value of $2,108,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,015,704.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Nicola Rossi sold 2,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.35, for a total transaction of $215,427.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,587.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,102 shares of company stock worth $6,856,892 in the last 90 days. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Court Place Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wyndham Worldwide by 0.5% in the first quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Wyndham Worldwide by 0.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its stake in Wyndham Worldwide by 1.5% in the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its stake in Wyndham Worldwide by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Wyndham Worldwide by 1.1% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Worldwide Company Profile

Wyndham Worldwide Corporation is a hospitality company. The Company offers a range of hospitality services and products through its global portfolio of brands. The Company operates through three segments: Wyndham Hotel Group, Wyndham Destination Network and Wyndham Vacation Ownership. The Company’s brands include Wyndham Hotels and Resorts, Ramada, Days Inn, Super 8, Howard Johnson, Wingate by Wyndham, Microtel Inns & Suites by Wyndham, TRYP by Wyndham, Dolce Hotels and Resorts, RCI, Landal GreenParks, Novasol, Hoseasons, cottages.com, James Villa Holidays, Wyndham Vacation Rentals, Wyndham Vacation Resorts, Shell Vacations Club and WorldMark by Wyndham.

