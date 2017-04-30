SunTrust Banks Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Co (NYSE:LLY) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks lifted their Q2 2017 EPS estimates for Eli Lilly and in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Boris now expects that the company will earn $1.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.03. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Eli Lilly and’s Q3 2017 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.87 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.85 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LLY. Zacks Investment Research raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Eli Lilly and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Cowen and Company boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.56.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) opened at 82.06 on Friday. Eli Lilly and has a 12 month low of $64.18 and a 12 month high of $86.72. The firm has a market cap of $86.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.26 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.96 and a 200-day moving average of $77.93.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.3% in the first quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.5% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.7% in the third quarter. Tarbox Group Inc. now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.1% in the third quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.35, for a total value of $17,017,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,359,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,696,522,285.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Donald A. Zakrowski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.52, for a total value of $155,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,682.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 688,162 shares of company stock valued at $55,440,777 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company is engaged in drug manufacturing business. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and markets products in two segments: human pharmaceutical products and animal health products. The Company’s human pharmaceutical business segment sells medicines, which are discovered or developed by its scientists.

