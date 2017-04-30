Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (SHO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. Sunstone Hotel Investors has set its Q1 guidance at $0.19-0.21 EPS and its FY17 guidance at $1.09-1.19 EPS.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.23. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $289.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Sunstone Hotel Investors to post $0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0.47 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) opened at 14.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.11. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc has a one year low of $11.26 and a one year high of $16.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.07 and a 200 day moving average of $14.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 139.47%.

Several analysts have weighed in on SHO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. FBR & Co lowered Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Bank of America Corp lowered Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company’s primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate primarily urban and resort upper upscale hotels in the United States. It operates through hotel ownership segment. It owns primarily urban and resort upper upscale hotels in the United States.

