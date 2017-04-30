Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SNSS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.83 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) will post earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sunesis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.72) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.69) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.31) to ($2.07). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.34) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sunesis Pharmaceuticals.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.01. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 806.43% and a negative net margin of 1,623.12%. The firm had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.91) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) traded up 4.31% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.87. The stock had a trading volume of 27,067 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.98. The stock’s market cap is $80.98 million. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.64 and a one year high of $6.30.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNSS. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $1,810,000. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $1,901,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new stake in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $3,241,000. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $4,648,000. Institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the development and commercialization of its pipeline of oncology therapeutics for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. The Company offers QINPREZO (vosaroxin), which is a product candidate for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML).

