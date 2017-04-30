Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SunCoke Energy Partners LP (SXCP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $210.91 Million

Brokerages expect SunCoke Energy Partners LP (NYSE:SXCP) to report $210.91 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SunCoke Energy Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $236.5 million and the lowest is $185.31 million. SunCoke Energy Partners posted sales of $181.4 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SunCoke Energy Partners will report full-year sales of $210.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $824.6 million to $921.6 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $855.73 million per share, with estimates ranging from $828.46 million to $883 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover SunCoke Energy Partners.

SunCoke Energy Partners (NYSE:SXCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.19. The company earned $195.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.25 million. SunCoke Energy Partners had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SunCoke Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

SunCoke Energy Partners (NYSE:SXCP) traded up 0.31% during trading on Friday, reaching $16.30. 260,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s market capitalization is $753.39 million. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.76. SunCoke Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $21.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.594 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. SunCoke Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.98%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in SunCoke Energy Partners by 144.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 73,816 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 43,633 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in SunCoke Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $3,533,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SunCoke Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $6,139,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in SunCoke Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $1,608,000. Finally, Massey Quick & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in SunCoke Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. 12.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SunCoke Energy Partners

SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. is engaged in the production of coke used in the blast furnace production of steel. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a 98% interest in Haverhill Coke Company LLC (Haverhill), Middletown Coke Company, LLC (Middletown), and Gateway Energy and Coke Company, LLC (Granite City).

