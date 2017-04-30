Sun Communities (SUI) Receiving Favorable Media Coverage, Report Finds

Headlines about Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) have been trending positive recently, Alpha One Sentiment reports. Alpha One, a division of Accern, ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Sun Communities earned a news sentiment score of 0.34 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave press coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 50 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected AlphaOne Sentiment’s scoring:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SUI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup Inc lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) opened at 83.61 on Friday. Sun Communities has a 12-month low of $67.64 and a 12-month high of $85.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 319.12 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.63 and its 200 day moving average is $78.08.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. The firm earned $234.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.89 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 16.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sun Communities will post $1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.54%.

In related news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $72,020.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 160,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,827,701.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $166,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, which, together with its affiliates and predecessors, has been in the business of acquiring, operating, developing, and expanding manufactured housing (MH) and recreational vehicle (RV).

