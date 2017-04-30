Student Transportation Inc (STB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $184.98 Million

Equities analysts expect that Student Transportation Inc (NASDAQ:STB) (TSE:STB) will post $184.98 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Student Transportation’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $182 million and the highest is $188 million. Student Transportation posted sales of $173.24 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Student Transportation will report full-year sales of $184.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $634.4 million to $647.6 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $681.22 million per share, with estimates ranging from $671.2 million to $696.2 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Student Transportation.

Student Transportation (NASDAQ:STB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Student Transportation had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $177.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Student Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Student Transportation during the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Student Transportation during the third quarter valued at $235,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Student Transportation by 55.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 76,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 27,331 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Student Transportation during the fourth quarter valued at $488,000. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Student Transportation during the first quarter valued at $782,000. 22.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Student Transportation (NASDAQ:STB) traded up 0.34% on Friday, reaching $5.95. 301,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $548.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.22 and a beta of 0.74. Student Transportation has a 12-month low of $4.66 and a 12-month high of $6.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.71.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0367 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 28th. Student Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 880.00%.

Student Transportation Company Profile

Student Transportation Inc is engaged in providing school bus transportation services in North America. The Company operates through two segments: transportation, and oil and gas. The transportation segment provides school bus and management services to public and private schools in North America. The oil and gas segment represents the Company’s investments as a non-operator in oil and gas interests.

