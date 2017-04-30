Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (STRM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 38.88% and a negative net margin of 20.50%.

Shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) traded up 0.71% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.42. The company had a trading volume of 6,897 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.42. Streamline Health Solutions has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $2.11. The firm’s market capitalization is $26.75 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Streamline Health Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

In other news, SVP Shaun Linwood Priest acquired 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 36,000 shares of company stock worth $44,450 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc is engaged in providing healthcare information technology through the licensing of its Electronic Health Information Management, Patient Financial, Coding and Clinical Documentation Improvement (CDI), and other Workflow software applications, and the use of such applications by software as a service.

