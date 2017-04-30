Zacks: Strattec Security Corp. (STRT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Strattec Security Corp. (NASDAQ:STRT) have been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also given Strattec Security Corp. an industry rank of 74 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Shares of Strattec Security Corp. (NASDAQ:STRT) opened at 32.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.61 million, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.56. Strattec Security Corp. has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $53.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.35 and a 200 day moving average of $34.00.

Strattec Security Corp. (NASDAQ:STRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. Strattec Security Corp. had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 2.81%. The company earned $98.95 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Strattec Security Corp. will post $1.20 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. Strattec Security Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.28%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Strattec Security Corp. during the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Strattec Security Corp. by 3.2% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,658 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Strattec Security Corp. by 6.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 39,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Strattec Security Corp. by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Strattec Security Corp. by 4.5% in the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 81,583 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the period. 89.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Zacks: Strattec Security Corp. (STRT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/strattec-security-corp-strt-given-average-recommendation-of-hold-by-analysts-updated.html.

Strattec Security Corp. Company Profile

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures and markets automotive access control products. The Company offers access control products, including mechanical locks and keys, electronically enhanced locks and keys, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles and related products for North American automotive customers.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Strattec Security Corp. (STRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Strattec Security Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strattec Security Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.