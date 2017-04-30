Stoneridge, Inc. (SRI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Analysts expect Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) to report earnings per share of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stoneridge’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. Stoneridge reported earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Stoneridge will report full-year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.88. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Stoneridge.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Stoneridge had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $172.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Stoneridge’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on SRI. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.50 target price on shares of Stoneridge in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

In related news, VP Michael D. Sloan sold 39,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $739,029.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,805 shares in the company, valued at $764,277.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRI. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 24,968 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 6.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,226 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 298,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,280,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 20,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) traded up 0.36% during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.61. The stock had a trading volume of 184,324 shares. Stoneridge has a one year low of $13.42 and a one year high of $19.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.53 million, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.25 and a 200 day moving average of $17.32.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc is a designer and manufacturer of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules and systems for the automotive, commercial, motorcycle, off-highway and agricultural vehicle markets. The Company operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics and PST. The Company’s Control Devices segment designs and manufactures products that monitor, measure or activate specific functions within a vehicle and includes product lines, such as sensors, switches, valves, and actuators.

