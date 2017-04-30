Guggenheim CurrencyShares Euro Trust Sees Unusually High Options Volume (FXE)

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSE:FXE) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 612 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 123% compared to the typical volume of 274 call options.

Shares of Guggenheim CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSE:FXE) opened at 105.52 on Friday. Guggenheim CurrencyShares Euro Trust has a 52-week low of $100.46 and a 52-week high of $112.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.02 and a 200 day moving average of $103.91.

About Guggenheim CurrencyShares Euro Trust

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Euro Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Euro Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of euro and distributes euro in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of euro plus accrued interest.

