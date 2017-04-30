Stepan Company (SCL) Earning Negative Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media coverage about Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) has been trending negative this week, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. The research group, a unit of Accern, ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Stepan Company earned a media sentiment score of -0.35 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news coverage about the basic materials company an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Alpha One Sentiment’s rankings:

Shares of Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) opened at 84.80 on Friday. Stepan Company has a 1-year low of $55.78 and a 1-year high of $89.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.17.

Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.17. The company earned $468.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.70 million. Stepan Company had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 5.03%. Stepan Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Stepan Company will post $4.50 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Stepan Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.19%.

Several equities analysts have commented on SCL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stepan Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Wellington Shields upgraded Stepan Company from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Stepan Company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Stepan Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

In related news, VP Frank Pacholec sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $346,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,438 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,073.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott R. Behrens sold 1,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.44, for a total value of $80,790.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,094.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,961 shares of company stock valued at $656,353. 14.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Stepan Company

Stepan Company produces specialty and intermediate chemicals, which are sold to other manufacturers and used in a range of end products. The Company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers and Specialty Products. The Company’s principal markets include manufacturers of cleaning and washing compounds (including detergents, shampoos, fabric softeners, toothpastes and household cleaners), paints, cosmetics, food, beverages, nutritional supplements, agricultural products and plastics.

