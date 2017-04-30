State Street Corp Purchases 266,870 Shares of Scorpio Bulkers Inc (SALT)

State Street Corp boosted its position in Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) by 50.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 793,782 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 266,870 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.11% of Scorpio Bulkers worth $4,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SALT. Phoenix Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in Scorpio Bulkers by 2.2% in the third quarter. Phoenix Investment Adviser LLC now owns 240,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management bought a new position in Scorpio Bulkers during the third quarter valued at about $395,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Scorpio Bulkers during the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Scorpio Bulkers during the third quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its position in Scorpio Bulkers by 25.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 975,818 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after buying an additional 198,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) opened at 7.45 on Friday. The stock’s market cap is $534.43 million. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.44. Scorpio Bulkers Inc has a 12 month low of $2.64 and a 12 month high of $10.14.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The shipping company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.92 million. Scorpio Bulkers had a negative return on equity of 10.36% and a negative net margin of 159.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 239.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.12) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Scorpio Bulkers Inc will post ($0.70) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SALT. Credit Suisse Group AG restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Bulkers in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Scorpio Bulkers in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG upgraded shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $7.25 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.61.

About Scorpio Bulkers

Scorpio Bulkers Inc is a shipping company. The Company owns and operates newbuilding drybulk carriers with fuel-efficient specifications and carrying capacities of greater than 30,000 deadweight tons (dwt). The Company operates through two segments: Kamsarmax and Ultramax. Its Kamsarmax segment includes vessels ranging from approximately 77,500 DWT to 98,700 DWT.

