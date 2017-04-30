Barracuda Networks Inc (CUDA) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Barracuda Networks Inc (NYSE:CUDA) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 469,832 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,785 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.89% of Barracuda Networks worth $10,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Barracuda Networks by 38.1% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,059,877 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,005,000 after buying an additional 292,574 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Barracuda Networks by 16.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 262,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,677,000 after buying an additional 37,467 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Barracuda Networks during the third quarter worth $2,766,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Barracuda Networks by 57.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 108,148 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,756,000 after buying an additional 39,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Barracuda Networks by 62.3% in the third quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 72,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 27,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Barracuda Networks Inc (NYSE:CUDA) traded up 1.14% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.33. 605,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.38 and a 200-day moving average of $23.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.00 and a beta of 3.43. Barracuda Networks Inc has a one year low of $13.91 and a one year high of $26.69.

Barracuda Networks (NYSE:CUDA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Barracuda Networks had a net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 101.22%. The firm earned $89.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Barracuda Networks Inc will post $0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

CUDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Barracuda Networks in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barracuda Networks in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Barracuda Networks in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Vetr raised shares of Barracuda Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barracuda Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.85.

In related news, VP Diane Honda sold 2,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total transaction of $49,289.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 54,896 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,860.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Dean M. Drako sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $200,928.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 637,896 shares of company stock valued at $15,394,851. 39.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Barracuda Networks, Inc designs and delivers security and data protection solutions. The Company offers cloud-enabled solutions that enable customers to address security threats, manage network performance, and protect and store their data. Its solutions are designed to manage information technology operations for its customers.

