First Community Bancshares Inc (FCBC) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Community Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FCBC) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,268 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 16,304 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.91% of First Community Bancshares worth $9,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in First Community Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $537,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in First Community Bancshares by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in First Community Bancshares by 23.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Community Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FCBC) traded down 2.86% during trading on Friday, hitting $26.46. The stock had a trading volume of 28,557 shares. The firm has a market cap of $450.16 million, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.86. First Community Bancshares Inc has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $31.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.07 and a 200 day moving average of $26.93.

First Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. First Community Bancshares had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The company earned $26.83 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Community Bancshares Inc will post $1.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. First Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is 44.14%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $27.00 target price on First Community Bancshares and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

About First Community Bancshares

First Community Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company. The Company provides commercial banking products and services through its subsidiary First Community Bank (the Bank). The Bank operates as First Community Bank in Virginia, West Virginia, and North Carolina and People’s Community Bank, a Division of First Community Bank, in Tennessee.

