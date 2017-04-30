State Street Corp Acquires 10,302 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD)

State Street Corp raised its position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,766 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 10,302 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Vodafone Group Plc were worth $3,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOD. GFS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group Plc by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 221,621 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,414,000 after buying an additional 29,650 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group Plc by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,073 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group Plc by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 215,804 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,725,000 after buying an additional 5,258 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Plc during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, National Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group Plc by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. National Planning Corp now owns 14,481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) opened at 26.19 on Friday. The company’s market capitalization is $73.10 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.16 and a 200 day moving average of $25.85. Vodafone Group Plc has a 1-year low of $24.17 and a 1-year high of $34.70.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/state-street-corp-acquires-10302-shares-of-vodafone-group-plc-vod.html.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Plc from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group Inc upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Plc from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group Plc in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America Corp downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Plc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Vodafone Group Plc presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.35.

Vodafone Group Plc Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc (Vodafone) is a telecommunications company. The Company’s business is organized into two geographic regions: Europe, and Africa, Middle East and Asia Pacific (AMAP). Its segments include Europe and AMAP. Its Europe segment includes geographic regions, such as Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, Spain and Other Europe.

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.