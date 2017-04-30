State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Takes Position in Installed Building Products Inc (IBP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 5,474 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,719,000. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 11.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,740,344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,426,000 after buying an additional 178,415 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 402.3% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 140,635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after buying an additional 112,635 shares in the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 36.8% in the third quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 353,053 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,664,000 after buying an additional 94,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,930,000. 69.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) traded down 1.93% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.35. The stock had a trading volume of 184,838 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.92 and its 200 day moving average is $43.24. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 43.44 and a beta of 0.78. Installed Building Products Inc has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The business earned $233.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.77 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Installed Building Products Inc will post $2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

In other Installed Building Products news, VP Michael Thomas Miller sold 67,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $2,915,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,862.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J Michael Nixon sold 100,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total value of $4,602,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 267,423 shares of company stock valued at $12,294,453 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc is a holding company. The Company is a residential insulation installer in the United States. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s national platform included over 100 locations accessing customers in 48 continental states and the District of Columbia. The Company also installs complementary building products, including garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, which provides cross-selling opportunities to supplement the insulation installation business.

