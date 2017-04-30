State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Takes Position in Patheon NV (PTHN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Patheon NV (NASDAQ:PTHN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 8,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Patheon NV during the third quarter valued at $50,137,000. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in Patheon NV during the third quarter valued at $40,553,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Patheon NV during the third quarter valued at $31,226,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Patheon NV during the third quarter valued at $21,208,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Patheon NV during the third quarter valued at $15,704,000.

Shares of Patheon NV (NASDAQ:PTHN) traded up 1.55% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.91. The stock had a trading volume of 263,177 shares. Patheon NV has a 12 month low of $23.72 and a 12 month high of $32.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.72 and its 200 day moving average is $28.04. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion and a PE ratio of 43.69.

Patheon NV (NASDAQ:PTHN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The business earned $457.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.39 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Patheon NV will post $1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTHN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Patheon NV in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Patheon NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Patheon NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.30.

About Patheon NV

Patheon N.V. is a provider of outsourced pharmaceutical development and manufacturing services. The Company’s segments include Drug Product Services (DPS), Pharmaceutical Development Services (PDS) and Drug Substance Services (DSS). The DPS segment is engaged in manufacturing and packaging for approved prescription, over-the-counter (OTC) and nutritional products.

