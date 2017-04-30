State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Continues to Hold Stake in Sensata Technologies Holding (ST)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System held its position in Sensata Technologies Holding (NYSE:ST) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,351 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Martin Investment Management LLC increased its position in Sensata Technologies Holding by 12.9% in the third quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 214,010 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,299,000 after buying an additional 24,520 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding by 18.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,561 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding by 68.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 18,338 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 7,421 shares in the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding by 96.3% in the third quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 726,684 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,181,000 after buying an additional 356,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding by 19.7% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,297 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding (NYSE:ST) traded up 0.02% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,379,689 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.03 and a 200-day moving average of $40.15. Sensata Technologies Holding has a 12 month low of $32.07 and a 12 month high of $45.30.

Sensata Technologies Holding (NYSE:ST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The firm earned $807.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.16 million. Sensata Technologies Holding had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding will post $3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ST shares. Cowen and Company started coverage on Sensata Technologies Holding in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sensata Technologies Holding from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sensata Technologies Holding from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays PLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Sensata Technologies Holding in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Sensata Technologies Holding in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.44.

In related news, EVP Steven Beringhause sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $2,051,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,477 shares in the company, valued at $4,738,021.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sensata Technologies Holding

Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. is an industrial technology company. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacture, and sale of sensors and controls. The Company operates through two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. It produces a range of sensors and controls for applications, such as pressure sensors in automotive systems, thermal circuit breakers in aircraft, and bimetal current and temperature control devices.

