State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Maintains Position in RTI Surgical Inc (RTIX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System continued to hold its stake in shares of RTI Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:RTIX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,601 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of RTI Surgical worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in RTI Surgical by 3.6% in the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 5,268,532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,491,000 after buying an additional 182,432 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC increased its position in RTI Surgical by 36.9% in the third quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 295,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 79,700 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in RTI Surgical by 48.9% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 235,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 77,330 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in RTI Surgical by 3.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 911,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after buying an additional 32,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SECOR Capital Advisors LP increased its position in RTI Surgical by 3.4% in the third quarter. SECOR Capital Advisors LP now owns 112,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RTI Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:RTIX) traded up 1.25% on Friday, reaching $4.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,191 shares. RTI Surgical Inc has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $4.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.87 and its 200 day moving average is $3.36. The company’s market capitalization is $236.90 million.

RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. RTI Surgical had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $69.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. RTI Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that RTI Surgical Inc will post $0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Maintains Position in RTI Surgical Inc (RTIX)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/state-board-of-administration-of-florida-retirement-system-has-236000-position-in-rti-surgical-inc-rtix-updated.html.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RTI Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

In related news, Director Jonathon M. Singer acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.79 per share, with a total value of $37,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,723.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Camille Farhat acquired 83,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.44 per share, with a total value of $285,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RTI Surgical Company Profile

RTI Surgical, Inc is engaged in producing orthopedic and other surgical implants that repair and promote the natural healing of human bone and other human tissues. The Company uses natural tissues, metals and synthetics process to produce its products. The Company’s business primarily consists of six categories, such as spine, sports medicine, ortho fixation, bone graft substitutes and general orthopedic (BGS and general orthopedic), dental and surgical specialties.

Receive News & Ratings for RTI Surgical Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTI Surgical Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.