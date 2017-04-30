State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $227,000 Position in Calix Inc (CALX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,497 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.06% of Calix worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Calix during the fourth quarter valued at $794,000. Institutional investors own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) traded down 0.74% on Friday, reaching $6.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,964 shares. The company’s market capitalization is $332.25 million. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.81 and its 200 day moving average is $7.10. Calix Inc has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $8.20.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.13. The company earned $131.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.35 million. Calix had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 7.01%. Calix’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Calix Inc will post ($0.22) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CALX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Calix in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Calix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.67.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc provides broadband communications access systems and software for fiber- and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers (CSPs), to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers. The Company enables CSPs to provide various services, from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services, over legacy and next-generation access networks.

