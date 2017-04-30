State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 32,870 Shares of KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A (KCG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A (NYSE:KCG) by 66.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,870 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KCG. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A during the third quarter worth $818,000. FSI Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A during the third quarter worth $978,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A by 14.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,016,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,323,000 after buying an additional 261,508 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A by 16.4% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 798,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,399,000 after buying an additional 112,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A during the third quarter worth $532,000.

Shares of KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A (NYSE:KCG) traded up 0.25% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.90. 1,312,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.63. KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A has a one year low of $12.21 and a one year high of $19.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.82 and a 200-day moving average of $14.96.

KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A (NYSE:KCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The business earned $255.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.75 million. KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A will post $0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

KCG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut shares of KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

About KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A

KCG Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The Company is an independent securities company offering investors a range of services designed to address trading needs across asset classes, product types and time zones. The Company combines technology with client service across market making, agency execution and venues.

