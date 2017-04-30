State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases Shares of 11,815 FairPoint Communications Inc (FRP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of FairPoint Communications Inc (NASDAQ:FRP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,815 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in FairPoint Communications during the third quarter worth about $3,283,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of FairPoint Communications by 31.2% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 137,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 32,615 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FairPoint Communications by 891.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 112,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 101,458 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of FairPoint Communications by 12.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 86,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SECOR Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of FairPoint Communications by 9.3% in the third quarter. SECOR Capital Advisors LP now owns 81,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 6,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.
FairPoint Communications Inc (NASDAQ:FRP) traded down 1.45% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.05. 112,067 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.32. FairPoint Communications Inc has a 1-year low of $12.81 and a 1-year high of $19.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.97 and a 200-day moving average of $17.29.
FairPoint Communications (NASDAQ:FRP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.41. FairPoint Communications had a net margin of 15.70% and a negative return on equity of 627.47%. The firm had revenue of $203.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.33 million. Equities analysts expect that FairPoint Communications Inc will post ($1.60) earnings per share for the current year.
FRP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FairPoint Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Jefferies Group LLC cut their target price on FairPoint Communications from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.
About FairPoint Communications
FairPoint Communications, Inc is a provider of data, voice and communications services to business, wholesale and residential customers within its service territories. The Company offers its customers a suite of services, such as Ethernet, Session Initiation Protocol Trunking (SIP-Trunking), hosted Primary Branch Exchange (hosted PBX), managed services, data center colocation services, high capacity data transport and other Internet protocol (IP)-based services over its fiber-based network.
