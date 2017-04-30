Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Given Coverage Optimism Score of 0.31

Media coverage about Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) has been trending positive on Saturday, according to AlphaOne Sentiment. The research firm, a service of Accern, scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Stanley Black & Decker earned a daily sentiment score of 0.31 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave headlines about the industrial products company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Alpha One Sentiment’s analysis:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays PLC raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. KeyCorp raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Nomura started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.50.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) traded down 0.87% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $136.15. 1,421,751 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.36 and a 200 day moving average of $123.77. The firm has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.15. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52-week low of $103.86 and a 52-week high of $140.06.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The firm earned $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post $7.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 35.64%.

In related news, CEO James M. Loree sold 60,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.14, for a total value of $7,666,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,949,585.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cannon sold 7,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total transaction of $797,369.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,401,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,885 shares of company stock valued at $15,393,051 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc is a global provider of hand tools, power tools and related accessories, mechanical access solutions, such as automatic doors and commercial locking systems, electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, engineered fastening systems, and products and services for various industrial applications.

