Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm earned $229.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Standard Motor Products’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Standard Motor Products to post $3.20 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3.51 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) opened at 50.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.81. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.83 and a 52 week high of $55.37.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. FBR & Co lifted their target price on Standard Motor Products from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “mkt perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th.

In related news, VP Thomas Tesoro sold 1,000 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total value of $48,830.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,610,218.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc is an independent manufacturer and distributor of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry with a complementary focus on heavy duty, industrial equipment and the original equipment service market. The Company’s segments include Engine Management Segment and Temperature Control Segment.

