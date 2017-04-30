Stage Stores Inc (SSI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.68 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Stage Stores Inc (NYSE:SSI) will report earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stage Stores’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.62) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.73). Stage Stores reported earnings of ($0.56) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stage Stores will report full-year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($1.00). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($0.62). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Stage Stores.

Stage Stores (NYSE:SSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Stage Stores had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a negative return on equity of 0.71%. The business earned $454.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Stage Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SSI shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Stage Stores in a report on Friday, January 13th. Johnson Rice raised shares of Stage Stores from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Stage Stores from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSI. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Stage Stores by 133.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 773,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after buying an additional 442,319 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stage Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $993,000. Divisar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stage Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $515,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Stage Stores by 5.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,139,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,393,000 after buying an additional 60,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stage Stores by 18.7% in the third quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 355,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after buying an additional 55,840 shares during the last quarter. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stage Stores (NYSE:SSI) traded down 1.37% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.88. 427,342 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.60. The company’s market capitalization is $78.24 million. Stage Stores has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $7.57.

About Stage Stores

Stage Stores, Inc operates specialty department stores mainly in small and mid-sized towns and communities. The Company’s department stores offer a range of brand name and private label apparel, accessories, cosmetics, footwear and home goods. The Company operates approximately 830 specialty department stores in over 40 states under the BEALLS, GOODY’S, PALAIS ROYAL, PEEBLES and STAGE nameplates and a direct-to-consumer business.

