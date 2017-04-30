Stag Industrial Inc (STAG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) is set to announce its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.47. Stag Industrial had a negative net margin of 7.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.54%. The company earned $66.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Stag Industrial to post $-0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0.01 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) opened at 26.36 on Friday. Stag Industrial Inc has a 52-week low of $19.88 and a 52-week high of $26.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.46 and its 200 day moving average is $24.08. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.85 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.1167 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -304.35%.

STAG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Stag Industrial in a report on Monday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stag Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Stag Industrial in a report on Friday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

About Stag Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company is focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties across the United States. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned 314 buildings in 37 states with approximately 60.9 million rentable square feet, consisting of 243 warehouse/distribution buildings, 54 light manufacturing buildings, 16 flex/office buildings, and one building in redevelopment.

