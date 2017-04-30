Sse Plc (SSEZY) Raised to “Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Sse Plc (OTC:SSEZY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, April 12th, StockTargetPrices.com reports.

Sse Plc (OTC:SSEZY) traded down 0.19% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.23. 61,783 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.88. Sse Plc has a one year low of $17.66 and a one year high of $23.35.

Sse Plc Company Profile

SSE plc is engaged in producing, distributing and supplying electricity and gas, as well as other energy-related services to homes and businesses in Great Britain and Ireland. The Company’s segments include Networks, which consists of electricity distribution, electricity transmission and gas distribution; Retail, which consists of energy supply, enterprise and energy-related services, and Wholesale, which consists of energy portfolio management and electricity generation, gas storage and gas production.

