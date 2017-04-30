4,353 Shares in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Acquired by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble Co during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co by 225.8% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. 68.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) opened at 87.33 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $79.41 and a 1-year high of $92.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.08 and its 200 day moving average is $87.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.64. Procter & Gamble Co also was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 2,197 call options on the company. This is an increase of 396% compared to the average volume of 443 call options.

Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.70 billion. Procter & Gamble Co had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post $3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.6896 per share. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 19th. Procter & Gamble Co’s payout ratio is presently 48.73%.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut shares of Procter & Gamble Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Group LLC lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble Co from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble Co from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $76.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Procter & Gamble Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble Co currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.23.

In other news, insider Mohamed Samir Abde Abdelfattah sold 1,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total value of $171,185.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,824,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $3,364,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 297,547 shares of company stock worth $26,821,561. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company is focused on providing branded consumer packaged goods to the consumers across the world. The Company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Company sells its products in approximately 180 countries and territories primarily through mass merchandisers, grocery stores, membership club stores, drug stores, department stores, distributors, baby stores, specialty beauty stores, e-commerce, high-frequency stores and pharmacies.

