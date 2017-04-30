Brokerages Set Sports Direct International Plc (SPD) Price Target at $850.00

Sports Direct International Plc (LON:SPD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 850 ($10.87).

Several research firms recently commented on SPD. Peel Hunt cut shares of Sports Direct International Plc to an “add” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Sports Direct International Plc to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sports Direct International Plc in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Shares of Sports Direct International Plc (LON:SPD) traded down 0.42% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 306.70. 903,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Sports Direct International Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 220.70 and a 1-year high of GBX 410.58. The stock’s market cap is GBX 1.81 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 301.58 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 295.09.

About Sports Direct International Plc

Sports Direct International plc is a sporting goods retailer, and it operates a portfolio of sports, fitness, fashion and lifestyle fascias, and brands. The Company’s segments include Sports Retail, Brands and Premium Lifestyle. Its Sports Retail segment includes the results of the United Kingdom and international retail network of sports stores along with related Websites.

