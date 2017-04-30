Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (SPB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Spectrum Brands Holdings (NYSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.05. Spectrum Brands Holdings had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The business earned $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Spectrum Brands Holdings to post $5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6.59 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) opened at 143.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.85 and its 200-day moving average is $131.56. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.40 and a 12 month high of $146.09. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Spectrum Brands Holdings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.22%.

SPB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America Corp cut shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings in a research report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets set a $155.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.50.

About Spectrum Brands Holdings

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc (SB Holdings) is a diversified global consumer products company. The Company manufactures, markets and/or distributes its products in approximately 160 countries in the North America (NA); Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Latin America (LATAM), and Asia-Pacific (APAC) regions.

