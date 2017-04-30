SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 171,123,253 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the March 15th total of 214,193,167 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,294,696 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) traded down 0.22% during trading on Friday, hitting $238.08. 63,532,845 shares of the stock traded hands. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $198.65 and a 52-week high of $240.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $235.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a $1.0331 dividend. This represents a $4.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group AG reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/spdr-sp-500-etf-trust-spy-short-interest-down-20-1-in-march-updated.html.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.