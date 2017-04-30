Sparton Co. (SPA) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Sparton Co. (NYSE:SPA) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,928 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,477 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.74% of Sparton worth $4,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Sparton by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sparton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $375,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sparton during the third quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, Acrospire Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sparton during the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sparton Co. (NYSE:SPA) opened at 22.27 on Friday. The firm’s market cap is $218.45 million. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.91. Sparton Co. has a one year low of $18.36 and a one year high of $26.43.

Sparton (NYSE:SPA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. The business earned $97.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.88 million. Sparton had a negative net margin of 10.26% and a positive return on equity of 12.56%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sparton Co. will post $1.00 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Sparton Co. (SPA) Shares Bought by State Street Corp” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/sparton-co-spa-shares-bought-by-state-street-corp.html.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sparton from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Sparton Company Profile

Sparton Corporation is a provider of design, development and manufacturing services for electromechanical devices, as well as engineered products complementary to the same electromechanical value stream. The Company operates through two segments: Manufacturing & Design Services (MDS) and Engineered Components & Products (ECP).

Receive News & Ratings for Sparton Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sparton Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.