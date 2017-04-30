Spark Energy (SPKE) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.27

Media coverage about Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) has been trending positive on Saturday, according to AlphaOne Sentiment. The research firm, a service of Accern, scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Spark Energy earned a daily sentiment score of 0.27 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave headlines about the utilities provider an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) traded up 0.70% during trading on Friday, hitting $35.90. 100,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Spark Energy has a 12-month low of $22.57 and a 12-month high of $38.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.34 and a 200-day moving average of $28.46. The company has a market cap of $233.21 million, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of -1.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. FBR & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spark Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Guggenheim cut shares of Spark Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spark Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Spark Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.17.

In other news, Director James G. Jones II bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.96 per share, for a total transaction of $26,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,731.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 57.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Spark Energy Company Profile

Spark Energy, Inc is an independent retail energy services company. The Company provides residential and commercial customers in the United States with an alternative choice for their natural gas and electricity. The Company operates through two segments: Retail Natural Gas Segment and Retail Electricity Segment.

