SP Plus Corp (SP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd.

SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $406.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.82 million. SP Plus Corp had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 9.72%. On average, analysts expect SP Plus Corp to post $1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1.78 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) opened at 34.45 on Friday. SP Plus Corp has a one year low of $20.41 and a one year high of $38.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.68 and a 200 day moving average of $29.31. The stock has a market cap of $759.66 million, a P/E ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 0.97.

In other news, insider John Ricchiuto sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $60,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas L. Hagerman sold 1,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $44,360.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

SP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SP Plus Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 21st. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of SP Plus Corp in a report on Monday, March 13th.

About SP Plus Corp

SP Plus Corporation (SP Plus) is a provider of parking management, ground transportation and other ancillary services to commercial, institutional and municipal clients in the United States, Puerto Rico and Canada. The Company’s segments include Region One (Urban), Region Two (Airport transportation), Region Three and Other.

