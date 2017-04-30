Sowell Financial Services LLC Invests $3.256 Million in AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 53,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,256,000. AbbVie makes up approximately 1.1% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 4,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 4,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% in the third quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cue Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cue Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) traded down 0.20% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,521,146 shares. The company has a market cap of $105.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.57. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $55.06 and a 1-year high of $68.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.18 and a 200 day moving average of $62.27.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 141.55%. The company earned $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post $5.50 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.52%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $4.30) on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Vetr raised AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.88 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $64.00) on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday. Leerink Swann set a $71.00 price objective on AbbVie and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.17.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 22,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $1,465,825.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,632.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 72,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $4,627,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 369,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,715,510.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,599 shares of company stock valued at $9,038,322 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc (AbbVie) is a research-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of a range of pharmaceutical products. Its products are focused on treating conditions, such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease and multiple sclerosis; metabolic diseases, including thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, and other serious health conditions.

