Southside Bancshares (SBSI) Earns News Sentiment Rating of 0.47

Headlines about Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) have trended positive on Saturday, according to Alpha One Sentiment. Alpha One, a division of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Southside Bancshares earned a media sentiment score of 0.47 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news headlines about the bank an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected Alpha One Sentiment’s rankings:

Shares of Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) traded down 1.10% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.72. 116,555 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $992.09 million, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.10. Southside Bancshares has a 52 week low of $28.26 and a 52 week high of $38.99.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SBSI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research note on Friday.

In related news, insider Tim Carter sold 2,600 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $91,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,270.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc (Southside) is a bank holding company for Southside Bank (the Bank). The Company is a community-focused financial institution that offers a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations in the communities. These services include consumer and commercial loans, deposit accounts, trust services, safe deposit services and brokerage services.

