Southern Copper Corp (SCCO) Getting Positive Press Coverage, Study Shows

News stories about Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) have been trending positive on Sunday, according to AlphaOne. AlphaOne, a unit of Accern, identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Southern Copper Corp earned a news sentiment score of 0.25 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave headlines about the basic materials company an impact score of 86 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is very likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted AlphaOne Sentiment’s rankings:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays PLC lowered Southern Copper Corp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen and Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Southern Copper Corp in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern Copper Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Southern Copper Corp in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, FBR & Co upped their price objective on Southern Copper Corp from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Southern Copper Corp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.69.

Shares of Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) traded down 0.08% during trading on Friday, hitting $35.37. The stock had a trading volume of 623,406 shares. Southern Copper Corp has a 52 week low of $24.90 and a 52 week high of $39.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.05. The company has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23 and a beta of 0.65.

WARNING: “Southern Copper Corp (SCCO) Getting Positive Press Coverage, Study Shows” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/southern-copper-corp-scco-getting-positive-press-coverage-study-shows.html.

About Southern Copper Corp

Southern Copper Corporation is an integrated copper producer. It produces copper and, in the production process, obtains several by-products, including molybdenum, silver, zinc, sulfuric acid and other metals. Its segments include the Peruvian operations, the Mexican open-pit operations and the Mexican underground mining operations segment identified as the IMMSA unit.

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.