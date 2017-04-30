Sorl Auto Parts, Inc. (SORL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sorl Auto Parts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SORL) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 188,975 shares, a growth of 2.6% from the March 15th total of 184,274 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 250,665 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on SORL. Greenridge Global raised Sorl Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.50 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sorl Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Sorl Auto Parts (NASDAQ:SORL) opened at 4.20 on Friday. Sorl Auto Parts has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $5.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.08 million, a P/E ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.72 and a 200-day moving average of $3.60.

Sorl Auto Parts (NASDAQ:SORL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $82.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.96 million. Sorl Auto Parts had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 8.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sorl Auto Parts will post $0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sorl Auto Parts stock. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in Sorl Auto Parts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SORL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 60,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000. Navellier & Associates Inc owned 0.31% of Sorl Auto Parts at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

About Sorl Auto Parts

SORL Auto Parts, Inc, through its interests in the Ruili Group Ruian Auto Parts Co, Ltd., a Sino-foreign joint venture (Joint Venture), develops, manufactures and distributes automotive brake systems and other safety related auto parts to automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and the related aftermarket both in China and abroad.

